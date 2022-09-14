Silver Alert: Milwaukee man last seen near 25th and Grant

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for George Rodriguez, 67, of Milwaukee. He was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 13 around 3 p.m. near 25th and Grant.

Officials say Rodriguez, who suffers from dementia, walked away from his residence.

He is described as a male, while, 5'6" tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.