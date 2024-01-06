Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man, last seen Friday morning

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing person, Carl J. Trotter.

He was last seen on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, at about 6 a.m. near 44th and Rochelle.

Carl J. Trotter is described as a 73-year-old, African American male. He is about six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Carl was last seen wearing pajamas (unknown color) and slide on shoes. Carl uses a walker to get around.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District Four at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.