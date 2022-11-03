Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee.

Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.

Bruner is described as a male, white, 5'8" tall, and weighing 110 pounds. He is balding with a long white beard and mustache – salt and pepper color. Officials say he was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have information that could help locate Bruner, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.