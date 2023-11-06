Silver Alert: Man walked away from Brown Deer assisted living

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old man who officials say walked away from an assisted living facility in Brown Deer. He is diagnosed with Parkinson's disorder which has given him memory loss issues and possibly early onset dementia.

Officials are seeking help to locate Zachary Gray who was last seen around 9 a.m. at New Perspective's on N. 60th Street.

Gray is described as a male, Black, 6' tall, weighing 165 pounds, balding with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have information that could help locate Gray, you are urged to call the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.