Silver Alert: Kenosha missing man left group home, last seen Friday

article

A Silver Alert was issued for missing 64-year-old David Behling – last seen at Excel West Group Home in Kenosha on Friday night, Aug. 25.

Behling is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and black pants with white lettering on the legs.

Police said Behling walked away from the group home near 82nd Street and 12th Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday and did not return. He does not have his cellphone with him and does not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Behling's whereabouts is asked to call police at 262-605-5200.