Silver Alert: Kenosha man missing; last seen at Pick 'n Save
article
KENOSHA COUNTY - A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old John West from Kenosha.
He was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 22, leaving work at Pick 'n Save near 18th Street and Wood Road.
John is described as a black male, 5'7" tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and a partially gray goatee.
John drives a 2012 Dodge Avenger with license plate 151TYS.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.