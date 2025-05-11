Silver Alert canceled, missing Dodge County man found safe

article

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Gregg Schepp. He left his home in Dodge County, near Columbus, early Sunday morning, May 11. He has dementia, and it is not known where he is going.



UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled; Gregg has been found safe.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Dodge County man who has gone missing and has dementia, Gregg Schepp.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Gregg Schepp left his home on O'Connor Road (near Columbus) at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Gregg is 73 years old, white, with a height of 5 ft 7 inches and a weight of 190 lbs. He is partially bald on top of his head with brown and gray hair.

Gregg left his home on foot wearing a black coat and black sweatpants.

He has dementia, and it is unknown where he may have gone.

Tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Gregg's whereabouts should call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726.