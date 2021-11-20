Missing Milwaukee man found safe

article

A 71-year-old Milwaukee man who was the subject of a Silver Alert Saturday has been found safe.

James Glover was last seen on W. Spencer Place near 60th and Fond du Lac. He left his residence on foot between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to a release.

James is described as a Black male, 5'7", 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown thermal top, gray khaki pants, black shoes and a gray driver's cap. He may have military dog tags on him, a release said.

James does not have access to a vehicle and does not have a phone with him. He may be on a bus, as he has in the past.

He may appear confused.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Glover, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7049.

