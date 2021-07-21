Silver Alert canceled for Greenfield man, last seen near Fiserv Forum

article

A Silver Alert has been canceled for 75-year-old Gregory Zarse of Greenfield. He has been found safe.

There was concern after he was last seen on in the area of Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, July 20. Gregory was working at a food truck in the area of 5th Street and Highland Avenue and left on foot to take a break and did not return.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Again, Gregory has been located and is safe.