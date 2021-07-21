Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert canceled for Greenfield man, last seen near Fiserv Forum

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Gregory Zarse

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been canceled for 75-year-old Gregory Zarse of Greenfield. He has been found safe. 

There was concern after he was last seen on in the area of Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, July 20. Gregory was working at a food truck in the area of 5th Street and Highland Avenue and left on foot to take a break and did not return.

Again, Gregory has been located and is safe. 

