Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old woman last seen at Wauwatosa hotel

A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Elaine Moertl. She was last seen on Friday, April, 16 around 8 a.m.

She is missing from the Springhill Suites in Wauwatosa. Officials say she was staying in a hotel, visiting a family member in the hospital. She was set to relocate to Tucson, AZ on today's date. She checked out of the hotel and drove away, leaving her brother-in-law, who was going to drive her to Arizona.

She is described as a female, white, 5'03" tall,135 pounds, with hazel eyes, gray/white hair, and left leg limp. She was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat, black pants, and dark-colored boots.

Elaine is driving a 2006 teal Toyota Camry Solara with Wisconsin license plate 240GJZ.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.