Silver Alert canceled, Illinois woman seen in Wisconsin found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled; she has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.
A statewide Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday for 80-year-old Betty Harper of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. She was last seen on camera in Wisconsin.
Harper is described as 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and short, blonde hair. She was last wearing a black jacket, black pajama top and black pajama pants.
Police said Harper has memory issues. She drives a white 2011 Nissan Rogue SUV with Illinois license plates: DK 50151.
Anyone with information on Harper's whereabouts is asked to call the Winthrop Harbor Police Department at 847-872-2131.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.