Silver Alert canceled, Illinois woman seen in Wisconsin found safe

By
Published  April 8, 2025 3:56pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Betty Harper

    • A Silver Alert was issued for 80-year-old Betty Harper of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.
    • Police said Harper has memory issues and was seen on camera in Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled; she has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday for 80-year-old Betty Harper of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. She was last seen on camera in Wisconsin.

Harper is described as 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and short, blonde hair. She was last wearing a black jacket, black pajama top and black pajama pants.

Police said Harper has memory issues. She drives a white 2011 Nissan Rogue SUV with Illinois license plates: DK 50151. 

Anyone with information on Harper's whereabouts is asked to call the Winthrop Harbor Police Department at 847-872-2131.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

