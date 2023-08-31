Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Greenfield woman missing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kristin Gnatowski

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police need help to locate a missing woman.

Police said Kristin Gnatowski, 73, left around 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 with her ex-husband's car, a 2009 white Subaru with Wisconsin license plate number 420 NKB. She left her phone and purse at her apartment.

She was last seen near S. Greenbrook Terrace.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 414-761-5300.