Silver Alert: Greenfield man missing, last seen near 48th and Edgerton

Greenfield police have activated a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Nikolaos Mavroulis who left his adult day care facility – and has not been seen since.

Mavroulis was last seen leaving his facility on S. 48th Street just south of Edgerton around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Mavroulis is described as a male, white, 5'5" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair with some balding. He has a missing front tooth – and was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt with stripes and tan shorts.

If you have information that could help locate Mavroulis, you are urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.