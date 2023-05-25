Silver Alert; Greendale woman missing

article

Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for Shirley Bouchard, 90.

Shirley is described as a white, female, 5'3" tall 145 pounds, with blue eyes, gray or partially gray shoulder-length hair. She may use a walker for assistance. Missing on foot.

Missing from her residence in Greendale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Village of Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.