Silver Alert canceled: Glendale man found safe

article

The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for 62-year-old Timothy Lawson of Glendale. Lawson left his assisted living facility on March 2. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.



UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Timothy Lawson has been canceled. He has been found safe. The original missing person report can be read below.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for missing 62-year-old Timothy Lawson of Glendale. He was last seen around 9 a.m. on March 2.

Police said Lawson left his assisted living facility near Sunny Point and Silver Spring to go to Pick 'n Save, which he is allowed to do, but never returned.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police described Lawson as 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with brown eyes, a short, black faro and a gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.