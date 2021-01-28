Silver Alert for Racine woman who left doctor's appointment early

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old Racine woman last seen in Kenosha Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28.

Judy Rohleder arrived late for a medical appointment near 71st Street and 122nd Avenue in Kenosha around 1:30 p.m. and left the office before she was seen.

She was wearing a teal jacket and New Balance shoes.

She could be driving a 2018 white Lincoln MKC with Wisconsin license plate number WD62566.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police.