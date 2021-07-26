Silver Alert for Racine man

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man missing from Racine.

Juan Rios was last seen Sunday morning, July 25 when he left his group home in Racine. He has not returned.

Authorities say he was last seen at a home on 65th Street in Kenosha Sunday evening. He left on foot, claiming he was going to visit a friend, "Jalisco."

A source told police Jalisco is deceased and has been for some time.

Rios is believed to be on foot and doesn't have access to a vehicle. It's unclear how he got to Kenosha from Racine but could be using public transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police.