Silver Alert for missing Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night, Aug. 1 for a 61-year-old man missing from Milwaukee.

David Nelson was last seen near 91st and Silver Spring Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.

He stands 5'7" tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald with a full, gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and red/blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.

