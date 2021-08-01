Silver Alert for missing Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night, Aug. 1 for a 61-year-old man missing from Milwaukee.
David Nelson was last seen near 91st and Silver Spring Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.
He stands 5'7" tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald with a full, gray beard.
He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and red/blue shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.
