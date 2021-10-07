Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert for Milwaukee man canceled

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Bobby Stewart

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been canceled for Bobby Stewart, a  Milwaukee man had been reported missing from near 9th Place and Harrison Avenue. 

Officials say Stewart has been located safe.

