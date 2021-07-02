Silver Alert for Menomonee Falls man

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for Richard Scopline, 84, of Menomonee Falls. He was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, July 2.

Richard left his home at 5:45 a.m. for an unknown destination. Richard is dependent on his wife's care and it is unknown where he went. Richard may not know how to get back home and has no cell phone with him.

He is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall, with blue eyes and a short mustache. He was last seen wearing a Blue checkered short-sleeved button-up shirt, navy blue t-shirt, tan pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.