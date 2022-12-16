Silver Alert canceled for Greenfield man, found safe

article

A Silver Alert has been canceled for Alfred Huebscher, 86, of Greenfield. He has been found safe.

There was concern after Alfred walked away from his assisted living home stating he was going to Best Buy near South 76th Street and West Layton Avenue. He made his way to McDonald's near South 27th Street and West Cold Spring Road, where he was last seen. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.