Silver Alert: Fond du Lac man last seen Sunday evening

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old Fond du Lac man who was last seen on Sunday evening, May 15.

Officials say James Holmes was last seen near S. Main Street and 12th Street in Fond du Lac around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Holmes is described as a male, white, 5'9" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with green eyes, and a brown, shaggy, collar-length scruffy beard, officials say. He was last seen wearing possibly a red paid flannel shirt, dark-colored undershirt, possibly jeans, and he typically wears a baseball style hat.

If you have information that could help locate Holmes, you are urged to call Fond du Lac police at 920-906-5555.