Silver Alert: Washington County missing woman

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 83-year-old Kathleen Collins of Farmington, last seen Saturday, July 24 at noon.

Collins is described as 5'4" tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and short brunette hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown shorts and sandals.

According to officials, Collins' husband said she drove away around noon near Shalom Drive and has not been heard from. She is with her dog, a white Maltese, and may be traveling to Sheboygan. Her vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Mercedes S560 with Florida license plates HYB-Z24.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 262-335-4434.

