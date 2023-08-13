Silver Alert: Cudahy missing man left home Saturday night

article

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday, Aug. 13 for Daniel Martinez, Jr., 64, of Cudahy.

Police said he left his home on Saturday night.

According to police, he has cognitive disorders and trouble communicating, along with physical ailments that result in difficulty walking, making him prone to falls.

He could be on Milwaukee's south side.

He's described as 5'3, weighing 195 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar from his chest to his abdomen and a scar on the left side of his abdomen.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue gym shorts and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Cudahy police at 414-769-2260.