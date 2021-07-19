Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Columbia County man reported missing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Missing Persons
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man from Columbia County in Wisconsin. 

Randall Froehlich left in his vehicle from the Portage area on Sunday, July 18. Officials say Froehlich told his wife he was going to look at houses and has not been seen since. Froehlich was last seen in Oshkosh shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Froehlich is described as a male, white, 5'9" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes, gray hair and mustache, and balding. He was driving a 2008 black Mercedes Benz E3504M with Wisconsin license 425RCY.

If you have information that could help locate Froehlich, you are urged to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Department at 608-742-4166.

