Silver Alert: Columbia County man reported missing

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man from Columbia County in Wisconsin.

Randall Froehlich left in his vehicle from the Portage area on Sunday, July 18. Officials say Froehlich told his wife he was going to look at houses and has not been seen since. Froehlich was last seen in Oshkosh shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Froehlich is described as a male, white, 5'9" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes, gray hair and mustache, and balding. He was driving a 2008 black Mercedes Benz E3504M with Wisconsin license 425RCY.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have information that could help locate Froehlich, you are urged to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Department at 608-742-4166.