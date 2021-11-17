Silver Alert canceled for Milwaukee man last seen in Brodhead

article

A Silver Alert has been canceled for 90-year-old Jurden Moore. He has been found safe.

There was concern after he was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the area of Brodhead, Wisconsin.

Jurden was originally missing from the area of N. 107th Street and W. Donna Drive in Milwaukee.

Again, he has been found safe.

Jurden Moore

