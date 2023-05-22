Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Caledonia man, 88, last seen Monday afternoon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 9:18PM
Dieter Tscheschlok

RACINE, Wis. - A Silver Alert was issued Monday night, May 22 for a missing Caledonia man.

Dieter Tscheschlok, 88, was last seen Monday afternoon around noon when he dropped his wife off at church. He failed to pick her up around 4:30 p.m.

He was last seen driving a blue 2005 Chrysler Town and Country with Wisconsin license plate number 454 JFE.

He was wearing jeans, a blue long-sleeved shirt with three buttons near the top, gray shoes, metal wire glasses and hearing aids.

He's 5'7" tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300.