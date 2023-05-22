Silver Alert: Caledonia man, 88, last seen Monday afternoon
article
RACINE, Wis. - A Silver Alert was issued Monday night, May 22 for a missing Caledonia man.
Dieter Tscheschlok, 88, was last seen Monday afternoon around noon when he dropped his wife off at church. He failed to pick her up around 4:30 p.m.
He was last seen driving a blue 2005 Chrysler Town and Country with Wisconsin license plate number 454 JFE.
He was wearing jeans, a blue long-sleeved shirt with three buttons near the top, gray shoes, metal wire glasses and hearing aids.
He's 5'7" tall and weighs 155 pounds.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300.