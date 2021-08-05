Sikh Temple shooting remembered; President Biden honors fallen

article

Thursday, Aug. 5 marks a somber day in southeast Wisconsin. It has been nine years since the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek.

On Aug. 5, 2012, a gunman opened fire at the Sikh Temple killing six people and injuring four others. The gunman was shot by police before turning the gun on himself. Those killed ranged in age from 39 to 84.

President Biden noted the date by stating, "we must continue to stand up to hate and bigotry and ensure that all are able to practice their faith without fear."

The Oak Creek Fire Department also tweeted Thursday morning saying they "hope that our entire community can serve as an example that coming together as one can promote healing."



FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android