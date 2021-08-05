Expand / Collapse search

Sikh Temple shooting remembered; President Biden honors fallen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Oak Creek
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sikh Temple of Wisconsin

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Thursday, Aug. 5 marks a somber day in southeast Wisconsin. It has been nine years since the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek.

On Aug. 5, 2012, a gunman opened fire at the Sikh Temple killing six people and injuring four others. The gunman was shot by police before turning the gun on himself. Those killed ranged in age from 39 to 84.

President Biden noted the date by stating, "we must continue to stand up to hate and bigotry and ensure that all are able to practice their faith without fear."

The Oak Creek Fire Department also tweeted Thursday morning saying they "hope that our entire community can serve as an example that coming together as one can promote healing."


 FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Hunters with disabilities: Sign up for fall deer hunt by Sept. 1
slideshow

Hunters with disabilities: Sign up for fall deer hunt by Sept. 1

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2021 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities to contact a hunt sponsor to sign up before Sept. 1.

Wisconsin Justice Department school safety grant program wraps up
slideshow

Wisconsin Justice Department school safety grant program wraps up

The state Department of Justice has finished handing out $100 million in grants to bolster school safety, the agency announced Thursday, Aug. 5.

Opening ceremony for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair

The opening ceremony for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair played out on Thursday, Aug. 5.