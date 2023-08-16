Siemens solar inverter manufacturing; Kenosha facility to open in 2024

article

Siemens announced this week it will begin manufacturing photovoltaic (PV) string inverters in Kenosha, where the company will produce utility-scale solar components specifically designed to serve the U.S. market.

A news release says the Kenosha facility, owned and operated by the company’s long-time manufacturing partner Sanmina, will help meet increased demand for localized production of critical parts for photovoltaic projects while helping customers take advantage of the full value of solar tax credits and domestic content incentives.

The announcement was timed to coincide with President Biden's trip to southeast Wisconsin – and prompted by increased demand brought by the tax incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The release says the Kenosha facility is projected to begin production in early 2024.

Siemens officials say work at the facility will create up to a dozen jobs during its initial ramp-up period, with plans to grow this number at the facility and through the regional supply chain in the future.