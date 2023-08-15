President Biden Milwaukee visit highlights economic policies

President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Aug. 15 traveled to Wisconsin to highlight his economic policies in a state critical to his reelection fortunes, just a week before Republicans descend on Milwaukee for the party’s first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.

His arrival in Milwaukee comes on the eve of the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, major economic legislation that he signed into law with great ceremony but polls show that most people know little about it or what it does.

Wisconsin is among the handful of critical states where Biden needs to convince voters that his policies are having a positive impact on their lives, and he is expected to visit frequently to make his case.

Biden plans to tour Ingeteam, a clean energy manufacturer of onshore wind turbine generators in Milwaukee, to talk up provisions of the law that spends hundreds of millions of dollars to boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy, lower health care costs and crack down on wealthy tax cheats. Ingeteam plans to hire 100 workers using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money to start producing EV charging stations domestically, according to the White House.

Also timed to Biden’s trip, multinational tech firm Siemens is set to announce that it will start manufacturing solar inverters in Kenosha County, a move prompted by increased demand brought by the tax incentives from the IRA law.

Air Force One arrives in Milwaukee

Administration officials say the trip is meant to recognize the effects of the law, which passed Congress on party-line votes.

"The president and his team are excited to bring that message to the American people throughout the week," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Critics of the legislation say provisions of the law could end up increasing inflation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said during a virtual Peterson Institute for International Economics event in July that while he supported the IRA, the Biden administration’s overall economic agenda is "increasingly dangerous."

President Biden arrives in Milwaukee

"I am profoundly concerned by the doctrine of manufacturing-centered economic nationalism that is increasingly being put forth as a general principle to guide policy," Summers said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and top Cabinet officials will be fanning out across the country this week to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Biden has scheduled an anniversary event at the White House on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden speaks at Ingeteam in Milwaukee

The president’s stop in Wisconsin comes shortly before Republicans hold their first presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. Former President Donald Trump — the leading Republican candidate in polls so far — has yet to say whether he will boycott or hold a competing event.

Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said the trip could help Biden win support from independents, who make up about 10% of voters in the state.

"What he really needs to do is get independents in the state to like him a bit better," Franklin said. "Coming and talking about his achievements, about factories that are working with American jobs — all of that is a good reason to come to speak to those folks in the state who are not partisans."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Because Democrats are already behind him," Franklin said, and "Republicans are almost certainly not going to cross over."

Democratic gains helped decide a critical state Supreme Court race this spring that moved Wisconsin’s highest court under liberal control for the first time in 15 years.

Republicans, though, will compete aggressively in the state, selecting Milwaukee as the site of their 2024 national nominating convention.

The 2020 Democratic convention was supposed to be held in Milwaukee too, but it largely unfolded virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is one of a string of administration officials making stops across the U.S. this week to promote the legislation’s anniversary.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday spoke in Las Vegas at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union hall about "the early results of bold federal action through the IRA" and the administration’s climate agenda.

"The IRA is driving economic growth, expanding economic opportunity and bolstering our resilience," she said.

Reaction

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

"Gas prices are rising, the cost of everyday goods is still sky-high, and real wages are down 3% yet Biden still believes Americans are buying Bidenomics. Families in Wisconsin and across the country are footing the bill for Biden’s reckless tax-and-spend agenda, and no amount of gaslighting from the White House will change that. That’s why next summer, Republicans will nominate the next President of the United States in Milwaukee and send Biden on vacation for good."

Stephanie Bloomingdale, President of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO

"President Biden’s economic agenda is working. On behalf of Wisconsin’s union men and women, I am proud to welcome President Biden to Wisconsin on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"President Biden’s visit to Ingeteam Inc., where IBEW Local 2150 union members are fueling the next wave of American manufacturing, highlights the historic investments this Administration is making in Wisconsin. Union members at Ingeteam proudly make the only wind turbines that are fully built in the United States. Thanks to the Buy American standards outlined in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, these IBEW local 2150 members at Ingeteam will also be manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations right here in Milwaukee.

"President Biden’s economic policy has put the focus back on America’s workers, boosted Wisconsin manufacturing, created jobs for Wisconsin workers, and spurred worker-centered economic growth that strengthens our middle class."

National Republican Congressional Committee Spokesman Chris Gustafson

"Wisconsin families are now facing an additional $709 per month thanks to Biden’s catastrophic spending spree. After years of rising inflation and prices, it’s clear Biden cannot be trusted with the country’s pocketbook."

Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin Director Megan Novak

"While President Biden attempted to embrace his failed economic record today in Milwaukee, there is no hiding the extent of the damage the Biden Administration's agenda has caused Wisconsinites across the state.

"A year after Biden’s so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Wisconsinites are still paying the price of this radical spending spree responsible for record-high inflation, skyrocketing prices, and halted energy production.

"Biden can call it what he wants, but all it is, is bad economics. Wisconsinites cannot afford any more of these radical policies coming out of Washington and deserve real solutions that promote freedom and opportunity for all Americans to achieve their American Dream."

Chris Walloch, executive director of A Better Wisconsin Together

"We appreciate President Biden coming to Wisconsin to shed light on his administration's efforts to make sure we have an economy that works for working families, and a healthy climate that will support generations to come. Thanks to Biden Administration investments like the Inflation Reduction Act, hard working families in Wisconsin have received essential resources that will help people support their families and build a better future."

Associated Press contributed to this report.