Shots fired report on I-94 at Hawley, sheriff's office investigates

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Eastbound I-94 is closed at N. Hawley Road as the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigates a report of shots fired on the freeway.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off onto Hawley Road. The freeway on-ramp from Mitchell Boulevard is also closed at this time.

Visit the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.

This is a developing story.

