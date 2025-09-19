34 animals found in Milwaukee home, teen arrested; shot at officers
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 18 after discharging a firearm at officers who were responding to an animal bite complaint.
What we know:
According to police, officers were called out to the area of Holton and Chambers around 8 a.m. for an "animal bite complaint."
When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with an occupant through the door. Police say the individual discharged a firearm through a closed door towards officers.
The officers took cover. The suspect eventually exited the residence and was arrested.
No one was struck by the gunfire.
Police say there were 34 animals – including dogs, cats, turtles and ferrets — in the residence. MADACC responded and took custody of the animals.
What's next:
The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.