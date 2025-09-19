Expand / Collapse search

34 animals found in Milwaukee home, teen arrested; shot at officers

Published  September 19, 2025 12:18pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Milwaukee on Sept. 18 following an animal bite complaint.
    • Police say the individual discharged a firearm through a closed door towards officers.
    • Inside the residence, police found 34 animals – including dogs, cats, turtles and ferrets.

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 18 after discharging a firearm at officers who were responding to an animal bite complaint. 

What we know:

According to police, officers were called out to the area of Holton and Chambers around 8 a.m. for an "animal bite complaint." 

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with an occupant through the door. Police say the individual discharged a firearm through a closed door towards officers. 

The officers took cover. The suspect eventually exited the residence and was arrested.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

Police say there were 34 animals – including dogs, cats, turtles and ferrets — in the residence. MADACC responded and took custody of the animals. 

What's next:

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

