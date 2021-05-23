Shots fired, Milwaukee man hurt

article

A Milwaukee man was hurt in a shooting that happened near 35th and Concordia Sunday, May 23.

Police said the 43-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting happened during an argument, police said. Investigators are looking for a known individual in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.