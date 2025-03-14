Shots fired at Milwaukee detective's home in 2022; plea deal reached

article

The Brief Antonio Jenkins reached a plea deal in a case stemming from a shooting incident in December 2022. Jenkins pleaded guilty to two of three charges against him on Friday, March 14. A third charge was dismissed. Jenkins is scheduled to be sentenced in May.



A Milwaukee man accused of shooting at a police detective's northwest side home in December 2022 has reached a plea deal in his case.

Antonio Jenkins was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two other felonies. On Friday, March 14, Jenkins pleaded guilty to the reckless endangering safety charge as well as a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. The third court was dismissed and read into the court record.

What's next:

Jenkins is now scheduled to be sentenced on the morning of May 22.

Case details

What we know:

Milwaukee police were called to the home near 111th and Daphne on the night of Dec. 5, 2022. The victim told officers Jenkins had messaged her earlier that day and believed he was threatening to "shoot up her house."

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, the victim said she heard a "loud boom" and felt a pain in her leg – noting a welt, a bullet hole in her bathtub and a bullet on the floor.

A criminal complaint states police also found four bullet strikes to the back of the home, one of which would've gone into the bathroom – where it went through the bathtub and hit the victim in the leg.

At the scene, the complaint states officers found eight spent bullet casings – all of which were fired from the same gun.

Surveillance video showed a silver Honda pull up just before 10:30 p.m. and the driver's door opened. The camera feed cut out just after that point, but the complaint states it took another clip shortly after that showed the Honda drive away.

Per the complaint, police were already monitoring Jenkins' social media because he was wanted for a "probation/parole violation." On Dec. 3, he posted a video that showed him inside a similar vehicle near 6th and Canal. Pole cameras from that area at that time showed a Honda driving that "appears to be the same" as the one seen near 111th and Daphne. Additional surveillance taken minutes later showed the Honda pull up at a downtown hotel and the driver – Jenkins – get out.

Jenkins was arrested as part of the U.S. Marshals Service "Operation North Star II."