Shots fired into Milwaukee apartment building; Milwaukee and Water

Milwaukee police say shots were fired into an apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Officials say the gunfire happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. Several shots struck the occupied building.

Nobody was hurt – and nobody has been taken into custody.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.