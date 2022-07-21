Shots fired investigation sparks pursuit in Milwaukee; 2 arrested

Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday night, July 20 after a shots fired investigation led to a police pursuit in Milwaukee.

According to police, the incident began as a shots fired investigation. Around 7:30 p.m. police say multiple residences were struck by gunfire near 62nd and Sheridan Avenue.

No injuries occurred as a result.

A short time later, officers observed the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit after the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit ended near Fond du Lac Avenue and Melvina Street.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation. Charges are expected to be referred to the District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.