Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 42-year-old man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 42nd Street and Sheridan Avenue. It happened at approximately 8:34 p.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire after several rounds were fired into his residence.

The victim was inside his home at the time. No other injuries were reported.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.