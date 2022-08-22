Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 17-year-old boy wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 45th and Center. It happened at approximately 4:21 a.m.

Police say the suspect fired shots into an occupied house, striking the victim. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.