Report of shots fired on freeway in Milwaukee, I-43 and Locust, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "reported shots fired" incident that happened on I-43 near Locust on Tuesday morning, Oct. 14.
What we know:
All lanes on southbound I-43 from 8th Street to Locust Street were temporarily closed early Tuesday morning due to the incident.
No injuries were reported. Deputies located multiple shell casings during a canvass of that area while the freeway was shut down for investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.