Report of shots fired on freeway in Milwaukee, I-43 and Locust, no injuries

The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a report of shots fired led to a large police presence on the freeway Tuesday morning. It happened on southbound I-43 near Locust. Deputies located multiple shell casings during a canvass of that area.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "reported shots fired" incident that happened on I-43 near Locust on Tuesday morning, Oct. 14.

What we know:

All lanes on southbound I-43 from 8th Street to Locust Street were temporarily closed early Tuesday morning due to the incident.

No injuries were reported. Deputies located multiple shell casings during a canvass of that area while the freeway was shut down for investigation.