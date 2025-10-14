Expand / Collapse search

Report of shots fired on freeway in Milwaukee, I-43 and Locust, no injuries

Published  October 14, 2025 8:14am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a report of shots fired led to a large police presence on the freeway Tuesday morning.
    • It happened on southbound I-43 near Locust.
    • Deputies located multiple shell casings during a canvass of that area.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "reported shots fired" incident that happened on I-43 near Locust on Tuesday morning, Oct. 14. 

What we know:

All lanes on southbound I-43 from 8th Street to Locust Street were temporarily closed early Tuesday morning due to the incident. 

No injuries were reported. Deputies located multiple shell casings during a canvass of that area while the freeway was shut down for investigation. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. 

