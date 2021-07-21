Shots fired during Bucks celebrations downtown; 3 wounded

Bucks celebrations turn violent downtown. Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred early Wednesday morning, July 21. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

Around 12:42 a.m. in the area of Water and Knapp a 22-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police have a suspect in custody at this time.

Milwaukee police are investigating another shooting that took place simultaneously at 12:42 a.m. near Water and Juneau. The first victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The second victim, a 32-year-old man also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police have a suspect in custody but continue to seek additional unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

The celebrations downtown came as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2.