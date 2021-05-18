Shots fired at Milwaukee officer near 34th and Hadley

Milwaukee police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired at an officer near 34th and Hadley on Monday evening, May 17.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday. The officer was not injured. The circumstances regarding this incident are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.