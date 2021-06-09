60th & Silver Spring shooting; no injuries, 1 arrested

article

One suspect was arrested and another is sought by police after a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday morning, June 9.

Police said the incident happened near 60th and Silver Spring just after 9 a.m. Two people were arguing when they exchanged gunfire.

No injuries were reported, police said; however, a business and vehicle were struck by gunfire.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Police are seeking the other, unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

