The Brief A Milwaukee teen is accused of shooting at police officers from inside his home. Police were called to the home after concerns about a possible dog attack. MADACC removed 34 animals – including dogs, cats, turtles and ferrets.



A Milwaukee teen is accused of shooting at police officers who had been called to help after concerns about a possible dog attack on Thursday, Sept. 18.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 17-year-old Lucas Galarza as an adult with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

Holton and Chambers

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to the area of Holton and Chambers for an animal bite and an "emotionally disturbed person" on the morning of Sept. 18. When officers arrived, court filings said two women told them the call was about Galarza and said there were no weapons in the home.

Prosecutors said officers announced themselves as police and spoke to Galarza through a door and could hear dogs barking on the other side. Police said they were "here to help" and asked if one of the dogs bit or injured Galarza, to which he asked: "How do I know that you are real?" Officers were trying to talk to Galarza when a bullet came through the door at chest height.

The officers were not hit and retreated. Court filings said police ordered Galarza out of the unit, and he came out on his own and was taken into custody without further incident.

A criminal complaint said the home was "filled with dog cages, cat litter and dog feces in every part of the residence." There was a single bullet strike through the door. Officers found an unfired bullet in the living room, a handgun with no casings or bullets, a spent bullet casing in the kitchen and a bullet outside the residence – roughly five feet from the door.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission was called and took 34 animals from the home – including dogs, cats, turtles and ferrets.

What they're saying:

One of the women told police that Galarza "was becoming increasingly mentally disturbed and believed that people were after him that were not there," per the complaint. He had barricaded himself inside with two "vicious dogs" and said she could hear him yelling for her, but he wouldn't answer when she went to the door to ask what was wrong. She believed the dogs had attacked him.

The other woman said there were several "vicious dogs" inside, court filings said, and the dogs had previously "attacked." She said she could hear Galarza screaming and could hear the dogs barking inside and was concerned they were attacking Galarza. She also said she heard officers announce themselves and say they were there to help – and that she heard a "loud noise" shortly after.

Galarza was taken to a hospital due to the scratches on his hands and neck. At the hospital, prosecutors said someone told police that they heard Galarza say he was there for "shooting at the police."

Jail fight

Dig deeper:

Galarza is charged in a separate criminal complaint with battery by prisoners.

On Sept. 20, while in the pre-booking area of the Milwaukee County Jail, prosecutors said Galarza punched an inmate in the face "suddenly and without warning." The two had not been talking or even looking at each other when it happened.