Milwaukee animal rescue; teen accused of firing shots at police

The Brief Public records are revealing more about a situation that ended in gunshots fired at Milwaukee police. Officers knocked on a teenager's door to indicate they were there to help. Moments later, a shot was fired at officers through the door. The 17-year-old was arrested. Formal charges are pending.



What we know:

On Thursday, Sept. 18, Milwaukee police responded to Holton and Chambers. A woman reported her son had become increasingly emotionally disturbed over the past several days – and barricaded himself inside the upper unit with "vicious dogs."

Police say two officers knocked on the teenager's door several times and announced, "Police, we are here to help you." That is when police heard one single gunshot and backed off.

Neither officer was hurt.

Dig deeper:

Search warrants say the bullet hole was at chest level from where the officers were standing.

Police arrested a 17-year-old who was taken to the hospital for possible dog bites on his hands and neck.

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) took in 34 animals from the home including dogs, cats, turtles and ferrets.

Formal charges are pending.

Neighbor "speechless"

What they're saying:

Malik Weatherspoon lives on Holton Avenue in Milwaukee. When he heard what happened at his neighbor's home, he was speechless.

"34 animals. Rescued from right next door. And not knowing that all this was going on. It’s crazy," Weatherspoon said. "Shooting at the police, I don’t know how you expected that was going to work out well for you. That, and how do you have access to a firearm when you are a kid."

Malik Weatherspoon

What's next:

MADACC officials said the animals that were adoptable have already been transferred to different organizations.