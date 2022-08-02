Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene.

The victim was in her residence when a round entered from the exterior, striking her.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.