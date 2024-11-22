Shorewood woman convicted in spitting case settles lawsuit against police

The Brief A Shorewood lawyer convicted of spitting on a Black Lives Matter protester settled her lawsuit against police. Rapkin accused officers of kicking in her door without a search warrant. Now, Shorewood officials say the village's insurance company has decided to settle the case for $760,000.



A Shorewood lawyer convicted of spitting on a Black Lives Matter protester settled her lawsuit against police for $760,000.

A bystander captured the incident on video in June 2020.

The next day, police arrested 63-year-old Stephanie Rapkin inside her Shorewood home. She served 60 days in jail for the spitting incident. But Rapkin then sued Shorewood police.

Rapkin accused officers of kicking in her door without a search warrant. Police said they were performing a welfare check.

Now, Shorewood officials say the village's insurance company has decided to settle the case for $760,000.

Shorewood Village Manager Rebecca Ewald said it is not an admission of wrongdoing, but rather a decision to avoid the cost and risk of a trial.