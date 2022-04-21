Shorewood veterinarian facing sexual harassment accusations

A Shorewood veterinarian is accused of sexually harassing multiple receptionists. A lawsuit was filed in court this week.

A receptionist who worked at Dr. Noah's Ark Veterinary Clinic said she spent years dealing with uncomfortable and inappropriate comments. She is not the first receptionist to take the doctor to court.

The clinic's website calls itself more a home than a hospital. According to federal court filings, a former receptionist says it was a home that "made her fear for her job and personal safety."

The lawsuit says Dr. Noah Arnold routinely forced her into uncomfortable situations between him, his wife and several mistresses. It goes on to say the receptionist was asked to help cover up Arnold's affairs and his drug use.

The receptionist also claims she was asked inappropriate questions about her love life. The lawsuit says the receptionist did not feel anyone at the office could help her, because the human resource manager is Arnold's best friend and the office manager is his mother.

The court document says she was fired in retaliation after an internal complaint.

FOX6 News spoke with Arnold Thursday, April 21. He said he denies all allegations against him. He said he did not want to go on camera because he is still in the process of hiring a lawyer.

Arnold has had a lawyer before. In 2020, two other receptionists sued Arnold with similar allegations of sexual harassment. Court records say that case was dismissed with prejudice.

The receptionists' attorney, Nate Cade, said it was dismissed because the case was settled out of court; Cade said both women were paid. Arnold denies giving any money to the two receptionists who previously sued him.

FOX6 asked Cade for documentation to prove payment. He said if Arnold wants to deny it he will put him under oath in a few months for a deposition, and that he does not settle cases without getting money.

FOX6 also called the attorney that represented Arnold in that case. She said "no comment" and hung up before a question could be asked.