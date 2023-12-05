Shorewood primary care clinic slated to open summer 2024

article

A primary care clinic to serve residents of Milwaukee’s east side and North Shore is slated to open in Shorewood in summer 2024, a news release announced on Tuesday, Dec. 5. It must still get approval from the City of Milwaukee Board of Zoning and the Shorewood Plan Commission.

A news release says the new clinic would be located at 1901 Capitol Drive. The 7,000-square-foot facility would include 13 exam rooms and an on-site laboratory.

The Froedtert & MCW health network selected the location to expand the network’s number of access points for care.