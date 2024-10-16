Shorewood police chase ends in crash; teen passenger arrested, driver fled

article

The Brief A police chase in Shorewood early Wednesday morning ended in a crash. The vehicle involved was stolen. A 16-year-old passenger was arrested.



A 16-year-old was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, Oct. 16 following a police chase and crash in Shorewood. The fleeing vehicle was stolen.

According to police, the pursuit began after an officer stopped a speeding vehicle near Lake Drive and Jarvis Street around 2:35 a.m. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was discovered to be stolen.

A brief pursuit ensued -- ending in a crash near North Downer and East Bradford.

Downer and Bradford, Shorewood

A 16-year-old passenger was arrested. The driver fled the scene.