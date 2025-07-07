Shorewood fatal shooting; woman killed, loved ones honor her

The Brief One woman was killed in a shooting last week in Shorewood, which also left an officer injured. Loved ones told FOX6 News that the suspected shooter – who was fatally shot by police – was the victim’s boyfriend. On Tuesday, family and loved ones are coming together for a vigil to honor the woman.



One woman was killed in a shooting last week in Shorewood, which also left an officer injured.

Loved ones told FOX6 News that the suspected shooter – who was fatally shot by police – was the victim’s boyfriend.

They said 34-year-old Victoria Truss was a mother, sister, daughter and friend. Family said her life was taken senselessly, and now they are left to cope with tragedy.

The backstory:

The Shorewood Police Department released video on Friday, July 4, from a shooting the previous day. It happened near Bartlett and Wood, a few blocks north of Capitol Drive, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 3.

Truss was killed and the officer who was shot has been released from the hospital.

The home is now surrounded by flowers to honor the victim of the initial shooting.

What they're saying:

Dominique Jones said Truss was like a sister to her.

"When you are gone off this Earth and your family is here to plan a funeral. It left a hole in our heart," she said. "It doesn’t feel real, it feels like I am still stuck in a dream. Every time I go on Facebook, I can’t escape it. She’s everywhere."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the suspect as 34-year-old Michael Griffin.

"He killed a lot of us, our souls," Jones said.

Dig deeper:

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers found the suspect driving – who then fled from the police. During the pursuit, the suspect shot at the officers.

Glendale officers were involved as the chase moved into Milwaukee. It ended in the area of 6th and Reservoir, where Griffin continued to shoot at officers. Multiple officers fired back and fatally shot him.

"That was the gentleman she was dealing with, that was the car, and I just broke down, and I kept calling her and didn’t get no answer," Jones said.

Jones said Truss was a loving mother to her 14-year-old son.

On Monday, July 7, loved ones are sharing their message in hopes that no other family's lives will be shattered in this way.

"Please, get help if you can to get away," Jones said. "Because you will be standing around with a hole in all of your family’s heart, too."

What you can do:

Truss’ loved ones created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

What's next:

On Tuesday, family and loved ones are coming together for a vigil to honor Truss.